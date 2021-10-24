Sandbox Financial Partners LLC Acquires 137 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Sandbox Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 3.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,547 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Mastercard makes up 1.2% of Sandbox Financial Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard during the third quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in Mastercard by 137.9% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 157 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Quilter Plc raised its position in Mastercard by 0.9% during the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 35,502 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $12,640,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its position in Mastercard by 1,031.1% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 837 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Mastercard by 18.8% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 12,468 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.97% of the company’s stock.

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 78,985 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.90, for a total value of $28,347,716.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 7,838 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.42, for a total transaction of $3,020,921.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,831,734.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 560,661 shares of company stock valued at $209,709,416. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

MA has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $427.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $444.00 to $451.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $482.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Sunday, August 1st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $428.00 to $453.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $418.48.

Shares of MA traded up $2.46 on Friday, reaching $358.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,773,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,772,377. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $281.20 and a twelve month high of $401.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $353.93 billion, a PE ratio of 49.82, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $351.27 and a 200-day moving average of $365.89.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.22% and a return on equity of 109.48%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.37%.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

