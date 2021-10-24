Sandbox Financial Partners LLC Acquires New Stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Sandbox Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 18.1% during the second quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,673,000 after acquiring an additional 3,796 shares during the last quarter. Bickling Financial Services Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 10.0% during the second quarter. Bickling Financial Services Inc. now owns 19,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,407,000 after acquiring an additional 1,781 shares during the last quarter. SSI Investment Management LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.6% during the second quarter. SSI Investment Management LLC now owns 173,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,802,000 after acquiring an additional 7,611 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp increased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 33,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,337,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. increased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 7.4% during the second quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 112,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,519,000 after acquiring an additional 7,734 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $454.88. 3,756,671 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,328,640. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $323.72 and a 12-month high of $456.46. The business’s 50-day moving average is $445.02 and its 200-day moving average is $432.13.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.