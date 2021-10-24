Sandbox Financial Partners LLC Buys 175 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Sandbox Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 33.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 692 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chilton Investment Co. LLC increased its stake in Broadcom by 2.9% during the second quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 772 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Broadcom by 1.1% during the second quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,116 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC increased its stake in Broadcom by 3.7% during the second quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 637 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in Broadcom by 1.9% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC increased its stake in Broadcom by 3.7% during the second quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 697 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. 80.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 4,811 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $499.12, for a total value of $2,401,266.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez bought 151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $493.49 per share, for a total transaction of $74,516.99. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,271 shares of company stock worth $12,692,042. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AVGO traded up $1.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $515.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,536,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,821,984. The company has a market capitalization of $212.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.92. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $344.42 and a 12 month high of $521.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $491.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $476.37.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.88 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.76 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 44.27%. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.40 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $3.60 per share. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 21st. Broadcom’s payout ratio is presently 78.05%.

AVGO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Summit Insights cut Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Sunday, September 5th. Summit Redstone lowered Broadcom to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Broadcom from $585.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $550.93.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

