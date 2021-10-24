Sandbox Financial Partners LLC Makes New $487,000 Investment in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Sandbox Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $487,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IHI. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $86,000. Covington Capital Management purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $94,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the second quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, Marshall Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the second quarter valued at $213,000.

IHI traded up $0.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $65.17. The company had a trading volume of 897,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,090,794. The business has a 50-day moving average of $64.43 and a 200-day moving average of $61.04. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 1-year low of $49.02 and a 1-year high of $67.29.

