Sandbox Financial Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 300 Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Sandbox Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 300 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla in the third quarter valued at $258,000. Mark Stevens lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 62.1% during the 1st quarter. Mark Stevens now owns 778 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 108.5% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 58,740 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $38,064,000 after buying an additional 30,574 shares during the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 46.2% during the 1st quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 8,438 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $5,636,000 after buying an additional 2,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 11,771 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $7,861,000 after buying an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.28% of the company’s stock.

In other Tesla news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 31,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $707.60, for a total transaction of $22,112,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 36,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,650,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $663.38, for a total transaction of $995,070.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,497 shares in the company, valued at $12,933,919.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 92,698 shares of company stock worth $68,075,339 over the last three months. 25.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TSLA. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Tesla from $230.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of Tesla from $180.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Tesla from $660.00 to $860.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Tesla from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $675.03.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA traded up $15.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $909.68. The company had a trading volume of 22,840,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,078,152. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $749.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $689.61. The company has a market capitalization of $900.60 billion, a PE ratio of 473.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $379.11 and a one year high of $910.00.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.90. The company had revenue of $13.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.70 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 9.75%. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. Research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

