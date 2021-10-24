Sandbox Financial Partners LLC Sells 2,079 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Sandbox Financial Partners LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 18.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,105 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,079 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Sandbox Financial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Toews Corp ADV purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $190,759,000. Avalon Investment & Advisory grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 14.6% in the second quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 16,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,868,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $15,281,000. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.7% in the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 125,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,529,000 after purchasing an additional 4,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 9.0% in the second quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 13,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. 80.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of AGG traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $114.06. 3,528,834 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,706,942. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $113.20 and a 12-month high of $118.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $115.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.20.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Read More: Candlestick

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.