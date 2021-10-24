Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) Hits New 1-Year High at $48.45

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $48.45 and last traded at $47.99, with a volume of 132604 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.40.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.10. Sandy Spring Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 41.01%. The business had revenue of $131.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 10th. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.13%.

In other Sandy Spring Bancorp news, EVP Kenneth C. Cook sold 3,625 shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.48, for a total transaction of $153,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 217,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,254,735.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SASR. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 1.6% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,731 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 59.2% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 844 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 65,056 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,981,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 2.0% in the second quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 22,714 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 3.3% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 16,046 shares of the bank’s stock worth $697,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.38% of the company’s stock.

About Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR)

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, retail banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management. The Community Banking segment conducts its operations through Sandy Spring Bank and involves delivering financial products and services, including various loan and deposit products to both individuals and businesses.

