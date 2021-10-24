Schindler (OTCMKTS:SHLAF) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Morgan Stanley

Schindler (OTCMKTS:SHLAF)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. HSBC lowered shares of Schindler from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $305.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Schindler in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Schindler to a “hold” rating and set a $305.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Schindler in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Schindler in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $308.38.

Shares of SHLAF opened at $266.70 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $300.61 and its 200-day moving average is $300.86. Schindler has a 12 month low of $258.70 and a 12 month high of $329.00.

Schindler Holding AG engages in the design, manufacture, and installation of elevator and escalator systems. It also offers moving walks, transit management solutions, and related maintenance and repair services. The company was founded by Robert Schindler and Eduard Villiger in 1874 and is headquartered in Hergiswil, Switzerland.

