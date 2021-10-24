Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.16 Billion

Brokerages expect Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) to report $6.16 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Schlumberger’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $6.06 billion and the highest is $6.25 billion. Schlumberger posted sales of $5.53 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Schlumberger will report full year sales of $23.00 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $22.83 billion to $23.34 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $26.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $25.72 billion to $27.18 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Schlumberger.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36. The company had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.94 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 4.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.16 EPS.

SLB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Schlumberger from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. HSBC upgraded Schlumberger from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $18.10 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Oddo Securities initiated coverage on Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $29.03 target price (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.88.

NYSE:SLB traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $33.91. 12,076,994 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,540,752. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.10 and a beta of 2.39. Schlumberger has a 1 year low of $13.70 and a 1 year high of $36.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.53%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new position in Schlumberger during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Schlumberger during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schlumberger during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schlumberger during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in Schlumberger by 53.6% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 911 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration; Reservoir Performance; Well Construction; and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

