Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) Trading 4.4% Higher Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN)’s share price traded up 4.4% during mid-day trading on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $55.22 and last traded at $55.22. 3,217 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 316,514 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.89.

The basic materials company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.10. Schnitzer Steel Industries had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 18.11%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 5th. Schnitzer Steel Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 174.42%.

SCHN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Schnitzer Steel Industries in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.67.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SCHN. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries in the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 284.3% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,322 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries in the first quarter worth approximately $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.51% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 1.36.

About Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN)

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc engages in the recycling of ferrous and nonferrous scrap metal and manufacture of finished steel products. It operates through the following segments: Auto and Metals Recycling (AMR) and Cascade Steel and Scrap (CSS). The AMR segment acquires and recycles ferrous and nonferrous scrap metal for sale to foreign and domestic metal producers, processors and brokers and procure salvaged vehicles and sells serviceable used auto parts from these vehicles through a network of self-service auto parts stores.

