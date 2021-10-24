Scotiabank Boosts Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN) Price Target to C$52.50

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN) had its target price boosted by Scotiabank from C$52.00 to C$52.50 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a C$50.00 price target on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Raymond James restated an outperform rating and set a C$52.00 price objective on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment to C$50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment to C$48.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$49.25 to C$50.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$50.39.

Shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment stock opened at C$42.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.42, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$42.12 and a 200 day moving average of C$43.44. The firm has a market cap of C$5.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment has a 1 year low of C$31.50 and a 1 year high of C$46.55.

Allied is a leading owner, manager and developer of (i) distinctive urban workspace in Canada's major cities and (ii) network-dense urban data centres in Toronto that form Canada's hub for global connectivity. Allied's business is providing knowledge-based organizations with distinctive urban environments for creativity and connectivity.

