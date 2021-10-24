Seaboard Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB) Shares Acquired by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Seaboard Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 911 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.08% of Seaboard worth $3,525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SEB. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in Seaboard by 117.5% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 6,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,549,000 after acquiring an additional 3,567 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Seaboard by 2.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,863,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Seaboard by 5.0% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,784,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Seaboard by 72.2% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,930,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Seaboard by 95.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,324,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Seaboard alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Caravel Holdings Llc acquired 2,415,459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.70 per share, with a total value of $50,000,001.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 78.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Seaboard stock opened at $4,126.03 on Friday. Seaboard Co. has a twelve month low of $2,870.02 and a twelve month high of $4,400.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.74.

Seaboard (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $151.56 EPS for the quarter. Seaboard had a return on equity of 19.54% and a net margin of 9.37%. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th.

About Seaboard

Seaboard Corp. engages in the provision of agribusiness and transportation businesses. It operates through the following segments: Pork, Commodity Trading and Milling, Marine, Sugar & Alcohol, Power and Turkey. The Pork segment produces and sells fresh and frozen pork products to further processors, food service operators, grocery stores, distributors and retail outlets throughout the United States, Japan, Mexico and other foreign markets.

Further Reading: How is inflation measured?

Receive News & Ratings for Seaboard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seaboard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.