Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) Shares Sold by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC reduced its holdings in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,997 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 2,411 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $1,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Seagate Technology by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 676 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Seagate Technology by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 593 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its position in Seagate Technology by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 9,764 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $859,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc. increased its position in Seagate Technology by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 17,277 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. increased its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 41.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 462 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 2,340 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.23, for a total transaction of $204,118.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,710 shares in the company, valued at $759,773.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gianluca Romano sold 26,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.40, for a total value of $2,206,131.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,551 shares of company stock valued at $3,309,190. 0.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Seagate Technology stock opened at $87.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.85 billion, a PE ratio of 16.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.76. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 12 month low of $46.92 and a 12 month high of $106.22.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 22nd. The data storage provider reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.14. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 130.74% and a net margin of 12.30%. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. Seagate Technology’s revenue was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. This is a positive change from Seagate Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 21st. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.85%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on STX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Seagate Technology from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Mizuho reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price target on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Seagate Technology from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Seagate Technology from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $85.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.26.

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

