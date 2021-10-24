Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.200-$2.500 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.95 billion-$3.25 billion.Seagate Technology also updated its Q2 guidance to $2.20-$2.50 EPS.

STX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a hold rating on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho reissued a hold rating and issued a $93.00 price target on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Friday. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Seagate Technology currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $96.26.

Shares of Seagate Technology stock opened at $87.23 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 1.08. Seagate Technology has a 12 month low of $46.92 and a 12 month high of $106.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.76.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 22nd. The data storage provider reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 130.74% and a net margin of 12.30%. Seagate Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Seagate Technology will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 21st. This is a positive change from Seagate Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is presently 50.85%.

In related news, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 7,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.35, for a total transaction of $662,287.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gianluca Romano sold 26,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.40, for a total value of $2,206,131.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,551 shares of company stock worth $3,309,190. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

