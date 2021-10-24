Sector 10 (OTCMKTS:SECI) Trading Down 20%

Sector 10, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SECI) shares fell 20% on Friday . The company traded as low as $1.00 and last traded at $1.00. 230 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 415 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.25.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.09.

Sector 10 Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SECI)

Sector 10, Inc engages in the provision of emergency disaster response equipment and related support services. It develops and markets emergency and disaster response equipment known as Mobile Response Unit (MRU) and Stationary Response Unit (SRU). The firm’s products provides an emergency communications system with on-board life safety resources that are needed in an emergency event.

