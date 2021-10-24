Sentinel Hits Market Capitalization of $170.41 Million (DVPN)

Sentinel (CURRENCY:DVPN) traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 24th. Sentinel has a total market cap of $170.41 million and $4.55 million worth of Sentinel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Sentinel has traded 6.5% higher against the US dollar. One Sentinel coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0321 or 0.00000053 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

CyberVein (CVT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000018 BTC.

U Network (UUU) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000003 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Sentinel

Sentinel (CRYPTO:DVPN) is a coin. It launched on October 3rd, 2017. Sentinel’s total supply is 12,895,007,588 coins and its circulating supply is 5,314,066,442 coins. The Reddit community for Sentinel is https://reddit.com/r/SENT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sentinel’s official Twitter account is @SentinelGroupio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Sentinel is t.me/Sentinel_Announcements . Sentinel’s official website is sentinel.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentinel is a modern VPN backed by the blockchain anonymity and security. The Sentinel token (SENT) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to reward the users who share unused bandwidth within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Sentinel

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sentinel should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sentinel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

