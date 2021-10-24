ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) PT Raised to $800.00 at Bank of America

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) had its target price hoisted by Bank of America from $700.00 to $800.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

NOW has been the subject of several other reports. Summit Insights started coverage on ServiceNow in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Oppenheimer started coverage on ServiceNow in a research note on Friday, August 20th. They issued an outperform rating and a $700.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities lifted their target price on ServiceNow from $639.00 to $705.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on ServiceNow from $575.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on ServiceNow from $591.00 to $641.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $660.58.

NOW stock opened at $686.65 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $634.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $564.85. ServiceNow has a fifty-two week low of $448.27 and a fifty-two week high of $692.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 817.45, a P/E/G ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $1.26. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 3.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that ServiceNow will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ServiceNow news, insider Fay Sien Goon sold 979 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $599.36, for a total transaction of $586,773.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,498 shares in the company, valued at $2,695,921.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Anita M. Sands sold 994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $596,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $424,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 31,861 shares of company stock valued at $18,888,544. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 150.0% during the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 40 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 48.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 61 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.42% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

