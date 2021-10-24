ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) vs. Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) Head-To-Head Survey

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) and Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

60.0% of ServisFirst Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.6% of Banner shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.9% of ServisFirst Bancshares shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of Banner shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for ServisFirst Bancshares and Banner, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ServisFirst Bancshares 0 4 0 0 2.00 Banner 0 3 1 1 2.60

ServisFirst Bancshares presently has a consensus price target of $79.00, suggesting a potential downside of 0.08%. Banner has a consensus price target of $58.25, suggesting a potential downside of 4.05%. Given ServisFirst Bancshares’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe ServisFirst Bancshares is more favorable than Banner.

Risk and Volatility

ServisFirst Bancshares has a beta of 1.17, suggesting that its share price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Banner has a beta of 1.16, suggesting that its share price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

ServisFirst Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. Banner pays an annual dividend of $1.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. ServisFirst Bancshares pays out 25.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Banner pays out 48.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. ServisFirst Bancshares has raised its dividend for 7 consecutive years and Banner has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares ServisFirst Bancshares and Banner’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ServisFirst Bancshares $419.14 million 10.22 $169.57 million $3.13 25.26 Banner $617.76 million 3.40 $115.93 million $3.37 18.01

ServisFirst Bancshares has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Banner. Banner is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ServisFirst Bancshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares ServisFirst Bancshares and Banner’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ServisFirst Bancshares 45.04% 19.36% 1.59% Banner 28.76% 10.68% 1.14%

Summary

ServisFirst Bancshares beats Banner on 11 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ServisFirst Bancshares

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking services. It also offers other loans and accept deposits, electronic banking such as online and mobile banking, remote deposit capture, deliver treasury and cash management, and correspondent banking to other financial institutions. The company was founded by Thomas Ashford Broughton III in May 2005 and is headquartered in Birmingham, AL.

About Banner

Banner Corp. operates as a holding company for Banner Bank. It offers deposit services, business, commercial real estate, construction, residential, agricultural and consumer loans. It also provides commercial banking services and financial products to individuals, businesses and public sector entities. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Walla Walla, WA.

