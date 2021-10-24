Severn Trent Plc (OTCMKTS:STRNY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Severn Trent Plc (OTCMKTS:STRNY) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on STRNY shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Severn Trent from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Severn Trent in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Severn Trent in a report on Friday, October 15th.

Get Severn Trent alerts:

STRNY opened at $36.97 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.82. Severn Trent has a twelve month low of $29.23 and a twelve month high of $40.55.

Severn Trent Plc engages in the provision of clean water and waste water treatment services and develops renewable energy solutions. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Water & Waste Water and Business Services. The Regulated Water & Waste Water segment includes the wholesale water and waste water activities of Severn Trent Water Limited, its retail services to domestic customers, and Hafren Dyfrdwy Cyfyngedig.

Recommended Story: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Severn Trent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Severn Trent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.