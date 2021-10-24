SG Americas Securities LLC Buys New Holdings in Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS)

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,346 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FTS. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in Fortis by 3.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 6,685 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Fortis by 7.0% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,545 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Fortis by 5.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,999 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lifted its position in Fortis by 7.3% during the second quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 5,114 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Fortis by 2.8% during the second quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,122 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FTS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on shares of Fortis in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Fortis from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Bank of America cut shares of Fortis from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Industrial Alliance Securities cut shares of Fortis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$61.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Fortis from C$61.00 to C$60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.30.

Shares of NYSE:FTS opened at $44.53 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Fortis Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.49 and a 1 year high of $47.02.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Fortis had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 6.56%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fortis Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be paid a $0.424 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. This is a boost from Fortis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.80%.

Fortis, Inc is an international electric and gas utility holding company. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Utilities and Non-Regulated. The Regulated Utilities segment comprises of ITC, which contains mainly of the electric transmission operations of the ITC regulated operating subsidiaries; UNS Energy that offers vertically integrated utility services; Central Hudson, which provides regulated electric and gas T&D utility services; FortisBC Energy distributes natural gas in British Columbia; FortisAlberta, which involves in the ownership and operation of regulated electricity distribution facilities; FortisBC Electric includes the ownership of hydroelectric generating plants, high voltage transmission lines, and a large network of distribution assets; and Other Electric that contains utilities in the eastern Canada and Caribbean.

