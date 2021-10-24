SG Americas Securities LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO)

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its stake in shares of PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) by 61.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,752 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 7,590 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in PROS were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PROS by 19.8% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,859,279 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $121,519,000 after buying an additional 473,337 shares during the last quarter. RGM Capital LLC lifted its holdings in PROS by 22.3% during the first quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 2,174,546 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $92,418,000 after acquiring an additional 397,223 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in PROS by 17.0% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,448,497 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $61,561,000 after acquiring an additional 210,482 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in PROS by 7.0% during the second quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,100,927 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,169,000 after acquiring an additional 72,010 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in PROS by 62.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 632,941 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,900,000 after acquiring an additional 242,194 shares during the period.

Shares of PROS stock opened at $32.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.51 and a beta of 1.68. PROS Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.55 and a 12 month high of $51.83.

PROS (NYSE:PRO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $62.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.62 million. PROS had a negative return on equity of 76.80% and a negative net margin of 31.33%. Analysts predict that PROS Holdings, Inc. will post -1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About PROS

PROS Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy. Its solutions selling, pricing, and revenue management leverage artificial intelligence (AI), self-learning and automation to ensure that every transactional experience is fast, frictionless and personalized for every shopper, supporting both business-to-business (B2B) and business-to-consumer (B2C) companies across industry verticals.

