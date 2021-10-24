Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 311 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) by 10.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,327 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in XEL. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 11.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,291,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,510,834,000 after buying an additional 5,583,732 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 0.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,065,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,166,573,000 after buying an additional 440,407 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 11.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 41,959,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,764,317,000 after buying an additional 4,340,845 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 2.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,200,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,289,000 after purchasing an additional 267,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 19.0% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,352,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495,984 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ XEL opened at $65.55 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.21. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.23 and a 52-week high of $76.44. The firm has a market cap of $35.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 10.81%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.4575 dividend. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.59%.

In other news, Chairman Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 54,348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.73, for a total value of $3,789,686.04. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 200,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,984,700.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on XEL. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $76.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Xcel Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.88.

Xcel Energy Profile

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits and distributes electricity primarily in portions of generates, transmits and distributes electricity in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas and New Mexico.

