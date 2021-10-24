Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE) by 54.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares during the quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ampio Pharmaceuticals were worth $62,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $139,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 121.6% during the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 34,638 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 19,010 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $272,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.53% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th.

Shares of AMPE stock opened at $1.62 on Friday. Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.72 and a fifty-two week high of $2.98. The company has a market cap of $324.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.25 and a beta of 1.77.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). Equities research analysts predict that Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Profile

Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development of therapies to treat prevalent inflammatory conditions. Its product pipeline includes new uses for approved drugs and new molecular entities for important therapeutic areas, including metabolic disease, eye disease, kidney disease, inflammation and sexual dysfunction and CNS disease.

