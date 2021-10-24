Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Has $203,000 Stock Position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 18.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 281 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Charter Communications by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,239,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,318,521,000 after buying an additional 44,684 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox raised its stake in Charter Communications by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 5,708,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,118,153,000 after buying an additional 46,540 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Charter Communications by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,449,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,767,076,000 after buying an additional 321,647 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Charter Communications by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,966,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,213,459,000 after buying an additional 542,862 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Charter Communications by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,854,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,337,697,000 after buying an additional 20,338 shares during the period. 69.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on CHTR shares. Barclays increased their price objective on Charter Communications from $575.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Charter Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $848.00 to $665.00 in a report on Friday, October 8th. Argus raised their price target on Charter Communications from $775.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Charter Communications in a report on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $956.00 price target for the company. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price objective on Charter Communications from $820.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $818.29.

In other Charter Communications news, CMO Jonathan Hargis sold 7,254 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $764.94, for a total value of $5,548,874.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CHTR opened at $730.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $134.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.01. Charter Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $572.46 and a twelve month high of $825.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $764.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $717.83.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $5.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.81 by $0.48. Charter Communications had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The business had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 21.12 EPS for the current year.

Charter Communications Profile

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

