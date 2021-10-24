Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 6.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,517 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 332 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 81,076 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,220,000 after acquiring an additional 15,241 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.8% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 625,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,581,000 after purchasing an additional 34,519 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 300,709 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,652,000 after purchasing an additional 8,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 151.2% in the 1st quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 1,663 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO opened at $51.78 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $43.59 and a twelve month high of $56.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.13 and a 200 day moving average of $52.32.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

