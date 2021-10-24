SHIELD Trading Down 0.4% Over Last Week (XSH)

SHIELD (CURRENCY:XSH) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 24th. One SHIELD coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SHIELD has a total market cap of $156,405.88 and approximately $4.00 worth of SHIELD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, SHIELD has traded down 0.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60,973.94 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,088.31 or 0.06705018 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000406 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $196.18 or 0.00321744 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $630.86 or 0.01034635 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $55.10 or 0.00090362 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $279.69 or 0.00458696 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $174.73 or 0.00286560 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00005194 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $155.23 or 0.00254581 BTC.

SHIELD Coin Profile

SHIELD is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the MultipleAlgorithms hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 6th, 2017. SHIELD’s total supply is 512,973,375 coins. SHIELD’s official website is www.shield-coin.com . The official message board for SHIELD is medium.com/@shieldxsh . SHIELD’s official Twitter account is @SHIELDcurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SHIELD is /r/SHIELDCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SHIELD is a PoW cryptocurrency based on multiple algorithms (Scrypt, x17, groestl, blake2s, & lyra2rev2). “

Buying and Selling SHIELD

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHIELD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SHIELD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SHIELD using one of the exchanges listed above.

