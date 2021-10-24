SHIELD (XSH) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $9.00

SHIELD (CURRENCY:XSH) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 24th. One SHIELD coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. SHIELD has a market cap of $158,202.32 and approximately $9.00 worth of SHIELD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, SHIELD has traded down 0.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $61,687.68 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,110.92 or 0.06664078 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000441 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $192.43 or 0.00311936 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $619.96 or 0.01004994 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $55.85 or 0.00090530 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $284.82 or 0.00461706 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $173.11 or 0.00280628 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00005259 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $148.91 or 0.00241388 BTC.

SHIELD Coin Profile

XSH is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the MultipleAlgorithms hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 6th, 2017. SHIELD’s total supply is 512,973,375 coins. The Reddit community for SHIELD is /r/SHIELDCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SHIELD’s official Twitter account is @SHIELDcurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for SHIELD is medium.com/@shieldxsh . SHIELD’s official website is www.shield-coin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “SHIELD is a PoW cryptocurrency based on multiple algorithms (Scrypt, x17, groestl, blake2s, & lyra2rev2). “

SHIELD Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHIELD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SHIELD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SHIELD using one of the exchanges listed above.

