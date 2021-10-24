ShipChain Tops 24 Hour Volume of $53.00 (SHIP)

ShipChain (CURRENCY:SHIP) traded down 5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 24th. One ShipChain coin can currently be bought for about $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ShipChain has a total market cap of $625,574.75 and approximately $53.00 worth of ShipChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ShipChain has traded 40.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.60 or 0.00048497 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001638 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00002577 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $123.16 or 0.00201791 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.09 or 0.00101729 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00004475 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

ShipChain Profile

SHIP is a coin. Its launch date was December 8th, 2017. ShipChain’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 478,598,260 coins. ShipChain’s official Twitter account is @ShipChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ShipChain is www.shipchain.io . The Reddit community for ShipChain is /r/shipchain

According to CryptoCompare, “ShipChain is an Ethereum-based shipment tracker platform. The ShipChain system is fully integrated across the entire supply chain, from the moment a shipment leaves the factory, to the final delivery on the customer's doorstep. The ecosystem will encompass all methods of freight, and will include an open API architecture that can integrate with existing freight management software. SHIP is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on ShipChain's ecosystem. “

ShipChain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ShipChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ShipChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ShipChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

