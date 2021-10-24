Shore Capital Reiterates “House Stock” Rating for STV Group (LON:STVG)

STV Group (LON:STVG)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Digital Look reports.
STV Group stock opened at GBX 356.75 ($4.66) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £166.68 million and a PE ratio of 9.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 361.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 352.54. STV Group has a twelve month low of GBX 249.41 ($3.26) and a twelve month high of GBX 385 ($5.03).
About STV Group
