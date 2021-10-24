Shore Capital Reiterates “House Stock” Rating for STV Group (LON:STVG)

STV Group (LON:STVG)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Digital Look reports.

STV Group stock opened at GBX 356.75 ($4.66) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £166.68 million and a PE ratio of 9.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 361.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 352.54. STV Group has a twelve month low of GBX 249.41 ($3.26) and a twelve month high of GBX 385 ($5.03).

About STV Group

STV Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and broadcasts television programs in the United Kingdom. The company operates in Broadcast, Digital, Studios, and Other segments. It offers news, information, and entertainment programs. The company delivers its content on air, online, and on demand.

