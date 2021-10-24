Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Sight Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:SGHT) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 8,475 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 291,405 shares.The stock last traded at $25.02 and had previously closed at $25.96.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Sight Sciences in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Sight Sciences in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Sight Sciences in a report on Monday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Sight Sciences in a report on Monday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sight Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.40.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.26.

Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($1.83) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.93) by ($0.90). The business had revenue of $12.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.46 million. Equities analysts expect that Sight Sciences Inc will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Staffan Encrantz acquired 527,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.00 per share, for a total transaction of $12,649,152.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Sight Sciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:SGHT)

Sight Sciences Inc is a medical device company. It focused on the development and commercialization of proprietary devises which target the underlying causes of prevalent eye diseases. Sight Sciences Inc is based in MENLO PARK, Calif.

