Sigma Planning Corp Acquires New Holdings in Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF (NYSEARCA:PZD)

Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF (NYSEARCA:PZD) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000. Sigma Planning Corp owned 0.05% of Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF by 12.0% in the second quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 150,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,442,000 after buying an additional 16,169 shares in the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF by 11.3% in the second quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 9,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after buying an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF by 18.6% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 52,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,962,000 after buying an additional 8,250 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $328,000. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $151,000.

Get Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF alerts:

Shares of PZD stock opened at $68.57 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.46. Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF has a 12 month low of $34.93 and a 12 month high of $83.84.

PowerShares Cleantech Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of The Cleantech Index (the Index). The Cleantech Index is an equally weighted index that consists of stocks of publicly-traded cleantech companies and American Depository Receipts (ADR’s) based on such stocks.

Featured Story: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PZD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF (NYSEARCA:PZD).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.