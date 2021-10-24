Sigma Planning Corp Boosts Stake in American Finance Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIN)

Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in American Finance Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIN) by 18.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,102 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,768 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in American Finance Trust were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AFIN. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Finance Trust in the second quarter worth $66,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd purchased a new position in shares of American Finance Trust during the second quarter worth $86,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Finance Trust by 14.4% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627 shares during the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new position in shares of American Finance Trust during the second quarter worth $118,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of American Finance Trust during the first quarter worth $119,000. 53.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AFIN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Finance Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. TheStreet raised shares of American Finance Trust from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Finance Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.56.

AFIN stock opened at $8.56 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.46 and its 200 day moving average is $8.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. American Finance Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $5.40 and a one year high of $10.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -27.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.39.

American Finance Trust (NASDAQ:AFIN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.31). American Finance Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.79% and a negative net margin of 4.23%. Research analysts predict that American Finance Trust, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th were given a $0.2125 dividend. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.93%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 8th. This is a boost from American Finance Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. American Finance Trust’s payout ratio is 94.44%.

About American Finance Trust

American Finance Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquiring and managing a portfolio of primarily service-oriented and traditional retail and distribution related commercial real estate properties. It operates through income-producing properties segment, which consists of activities related to investing in real estate.

