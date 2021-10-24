Sigma Planning Corp Has $230,000 Holdings in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ)

Sigma Planning Corp trimmed its position in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ) by 10.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,436 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 274 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF were worth $230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF during the first quarter worth $31,349,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 448.7% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 82,497 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,366,000 after acquiring an additional 67,463 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,542,000. Quantitative Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,635,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF in the first quarter valued at about $1,578,000.

Shares of AAXJ opened at $88.08 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $86.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.58. iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF has a 12 month low of $78.25 and a 12 month high of $102.44.

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index (the Index).

