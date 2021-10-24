Sigma Planning Corp Makes New $244,000 Investment in Innovator Growth-100 Accelerated ETF – Quarterly (NYSEARCA:XDQQ)

Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in Innovator Growth-100 Accelerated ETF – Quarterly (NYSEARCA:XDQQ) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Innovator Growth-100 Accelerated ETF – Quarterly in the second quarter worth $767,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Innovator Growth-100 Accelerated ETF – Quarterly in the second quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Innovator Growth-100 Accelerated ETF – Quarterly in the second quarter worth $236,000.

XDQQ stock opened at $29.45 on Friday. Innovator Growth-100 Accelerated ETF – Quarterly has a 1-year low of $25.45 and a 1-year high of $29.77. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.97.

