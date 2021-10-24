Sigma Planning Corp Reduces Stock Position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Sigma Planning Corp lessened its stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) by 21.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 24,367 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 6,694 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CX Institutional bought a new stake in Energy Transfer during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Energy Transfer during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of Energy Transfer during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Energy Transfer during the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC grew its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 547.0% during the second quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 6,315 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 5,339 shares in the last quarter. 37.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Energy Transfer alerts:

Energy Transfer stock opened at $9.88 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.96. Energy Transfer LP has a fifty-two week low of $4.98 and a fifty-two week high of $11.55. The company has a market capitalization of $26.72 billion, a PE ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 2.50.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.06). Energy Transfer had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 16.03%. The company had revenue of $15.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.54 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Energy Transfer news, CFO Bradford D. Whitehurst acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.21 per share, with a total value of $46,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard D. Brannon purchased 24,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.33 per share, for a total transaction of $228,585.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 2,218,870 shares of company stock valued at $20,493,175 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on ET. Zacks Investment Research lowered Energy Transfer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Bank of America began coverage on Energy Transfer in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on Energy Transfer from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Tudor Pickering upgraded Energy Transfer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Energy Transfer from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.75.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides natural gas pipeline transportation and transmission services. It operates through the following segments: Intrastate Transportation and Storage, Interstate Transportation and Storage, Midstream, NGL and Refined Products Transportation and Services, Crude Oil Transportation and Services, Investment in Sunoco LP, Investment in USAC, and All Other.

Read More: What is a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET).

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.