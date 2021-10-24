Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Buys 25,032 Shares of Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its stake in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) by 48.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 76,525 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,032 shares during the quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Ambarella were worth $8,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in Ambarella by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 26,999 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,879,000 after acquiring an additional 4,534 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. bought a new position in Ambarella in the 1st quarter worth about $331,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in Ambarella by 916.9% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 15,253 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,531,000 after acquiring an additional 13,753 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. grew its stake in Ambarella by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 501,523 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $53,477,000 after acquiring an additional 4,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC grew its stake in Ambarella by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 4,316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.50% of the company’s stock.

AMBA has been the subject of several research reports. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Ambarella in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Ambarella from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Ambarella to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Ambarella from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Ambarella from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.83.

In other Ambarella news, Director Chenming Hu sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $480,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Kevin C. Eichler sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.30, for a total transaction of $1,333,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 51,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,861,617.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 22,402 shares of company stock worth $3,057,036 in the last 90 days. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:AMBA opened at $173.35 on Friday. Ambarella, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.52 and a 52 week high of $178.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $134.45 and a 200 day moving average of $111.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -129.36 and a beta of 1.41.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.10. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 17.76% and a negative return on equity of 9.69%. The company had revenue of $79.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. Ambarella’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ambarella, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ambarella Company Profile

Ambarella, Inc engages in the development and sale of video compression, image processing, and computer vision solutions. It offers processors and software that cater to end markets including security cameras, automotive cameras, industrial and robotic applications, and consumer applications. The company was founded by Feng Ming Wang and Leslie D.

