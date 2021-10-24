Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Grows Stake in Atotech Limited (NYSE:ATC)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Atotech Limited (NYSE:ATC) by 28.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 263,940 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,860 shares during the quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC owned about 0.14% of Atotech worth $6,738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Atotech in the 1st quarter valued at about $71,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Atotech during the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Atotech during the 1st quarter worth approximately $135,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new position in Atotech during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $191,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Atotech during the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Atotech alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ATC shares. UBS Group downgraded Atotech from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Atotech from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Atotech from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. CL King started coverage on Atotech in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Atotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.80.

ATC stock opened at $23.95 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.72. The company has a market cap of $4.66 billion and a PE ratio of -31.10. Atotech Limited has a 12-month low of $17.00 and a 12-month high of $26.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.

Atotech (NYSE:ATC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. Atotech had a negative return on equity of 1.20% and a negative net margin of 0.59%. The firm had revenue of $376.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.45 million. Equities analysts forecast that Atotech Limited will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atotech Profile

Atotech Limited, a chemicals technology company, provides specialty electroplating and surface finishing solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics (EL) and General Metal Finishing (GMF). The EL segment manufactures and supplies chemistry, production equipment, and services to the electronics industry, which include printed circuit board manufacturers, package substrate makers, and semiconductor companies.

Featured Article: What is a Call Option?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atotech Limited (NYSE:ATC).

Receive News & Ratings for Atotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.