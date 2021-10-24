Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Has $9.23 Million Position in XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) by 154.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 110,084 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,810 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in XPEL were worth $9,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of XPEL by 57.8% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 103,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,388,000 after buying an additional 38,023 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of XPEL by 19.2% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 48,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,110,000 after buying an additional 7,881 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of XPEL by 448.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 51,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,699,000 after buying an additional 42,497 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of XPEL during the first quarter valued at about $1,901,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of XPEL during the first quarter valued at about $241,000. 34.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director John Constantine sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.89, for a total transaction of $2,366,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ryan Pape sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.21, for a total transaction of $681,680.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,227,587 shares in the company, valued at $104,602,688.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 425,000 shares of company stock valued at $33,919,985. Company insiders own 35.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:XPEL opened at $76.70 on Friday. XPEL, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.60 and a 12-month high of $103.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 71.02 and a beta of 2.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $77.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.86.

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $68.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.15 million. XPEL had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 51.64%. Equities research analysts expect that XPEL, Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

XPEL has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of XPEL from a “c” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of XPEL from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

XPEL Profile

XPEL, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of automotive products. It offers paint protection, aumototive, and flat glass window films, and plotters. The company was founded on October 14, 2003 and is headquartered in San Antonio, TX.

