Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Increases Holdings in Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) by 24.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 166,847 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,205 shares during the quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC owned 0.13% of Duck Creek Technologies worth $7,260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Duck Creek Technologies by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 14,884,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,895,000 after purchasing an additional 3,358,546 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 500.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,201,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,051,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001,524 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 810.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,087,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,084,000 after purchasing an additional 967,875 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 10,032.5% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 845,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,164,000 after purchasing an additional 837,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Duck Creek Technologies by 66.1% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,531,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,650,000 after acquiring an additional 609,663 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on DCT shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Duck Creek Technologies in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Duck Creek Technologies from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Duck Creek Technologies from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Duck Creek Technologies from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Duck Creek Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.10.

Shares of Duck Creek Technologies stock opened at $31.98 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.50 and a 200-day moving average of $42.94. The company has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of -246.00 and a beta of -0.72. Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.94 and a 1-year high of $59.40.

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02. The firm had revenue of $70.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.09 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.14) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CRO Biert Eugene Jr. Van sold 13,650 shares of Duck Creek Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.57, for a total transaction of $676,630.50. Following the sale, the executive now owns 230,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,402,735.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Matthew R. Foster sold 2,000 shares of Duck Creek Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.12, for a total value of $88,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 104,503 shares of company stock valued at $4,820,823 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Duck Creek Technologies Company Profile

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in North America. It offers Duck Creek Policy, a full lifecycle solution for the development of products and quoting, binding, and servicing of policies across various channels from agents and brokers to end-users; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports the entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

