Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Purchases 1,863 Shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its position in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,141 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,863 shares during the quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Allegion were worth $6,985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Allegion by 310.3% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 238 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Allegion during the first quarter worth $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allegion during the second quarter worth $41,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allegion during the second quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Allegion during the first quarter worth $44,000. 88.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO David D. Petratis sold 2,841 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.29, for a total transaction of $401,404.89. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 146,454 shares in the company, valued at $20,692,485.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,523 shares of company stock worth $1,187,851. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Allegion from $137.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Allegion from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Allegion from $176.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allegion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Allegion from $154.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.25.

ALLE stock opened at $133.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.28, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. Allegion plc has a 12-month low of $95.67 and a 12-month high of $148.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $137.44.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $717.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.29 million. Allegion had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 65.52%. Allegion’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Allegion plc will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. Allegion’s payout ratio is 28.18%.

Allegion Profile

Allegion Plc provides security products and solutions that keep people safe, secure and productiv. It operates through the following three geographic segments: Americas; Middle East, India, and Africa (EMEIA); and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment sells a range of products and solutions such locks, locksets, portable locks, key systems, door closers, exit devices, doors and door systems, electronic products, and access control and time and attendance systems.

