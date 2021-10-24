Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Purchases 473 Shares of Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,373 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Visteon worth $7,543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capula Management Ltd bought a new stake in Visteon in the second quarter valued at about $238,000. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in Visteon by 4.5% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Visteon by 73,048.5% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 719,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,050,000 after purchasing an additional 718,797 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in Visteon by 47.4% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 97,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,827,000 after purchasing an additional 31,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Visteon in the second quarter valued at about $9,482,000.

In related news, VP Brett D. Pynnonen sold 8,836 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.12, for a total transaction of $1,017,200.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $517,119.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

VC stock opened at $104.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.45 and a beta of 2.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $103.57 and a 200-day moving average of $112.97. Visteon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $82.30 and a fifty-two week high of $147.55.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $610.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $642.38 million. Visteon had a return on equity of 14.96% and a net margin of 1.00%. Equities analysts expect that Visteon Co. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America downgraded Visteon from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $138.00 to $108.00 in a report on Thursday, September 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Visteon from $120.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, September 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Visteon from $101.00 to $88.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Visteon from $142.00 to $141.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Visteon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.73.

Visteon Corp. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of electronics products, automotive vehicles and supplies automotive parts. Its products include Instrument Clusters, Information Displays,Telematics Solutions, Head-Up Displays, Domain Controller and DriveCore Autonomous. The company was founded on January 5, 2000 and is headquartered in Van Buren Township, MI.

