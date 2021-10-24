Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Sells 205 Shares of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 91,483 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 205 shares during the quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care were worth $8,910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TNDM. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 1,220.5% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 515 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the first quarter worth about $77,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 68.8% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,107 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the first quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the first quarter valued at approximately $120,000. 93.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TNDM opened at $127.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,544.11 and a beta of 0.28. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.19 and a fifty-two week high of $136.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $118.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.08. The company has a quick ratio of 5.81, a current ratio of 6.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical device company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.14. Tandem Diabetes Care had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 3.68%. The company had revenue of $172.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.45) earnings per share. Tandem Diabetes Care’s revenue was up 57.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TNDM shares. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $140.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet raised Tandem Diabetes Care from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $112.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.00.

In related news, SVP James Leal sold 1,666 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.25, for a total value of $170,348.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $538,039.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Leigh Vosseller sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.09, for a total transaction of $1,350,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 130,240 shares of company stock valued at $15,552,717 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its flagship product, t:slim X2 Insulin Delivery System, operates as a small insulin pump. The company was founded by Paul M. DiPerna on January 27, 2006 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

