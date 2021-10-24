Sims (OTCMKTS:SMSMY) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $10.41

Shares of Sims Limited (OTCMKTS:SMSMY) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.41 and traded as high as $10.75. Sims shares last traded at $10.75, with a volume of 627 shares.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SMSMY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sims from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Citigroup upgraded Sims from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th.

The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.57.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th were given a $0.3073 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 4th. This is an increase from Sims’s previous dividend of $0.15. Sims’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.64%.

About Sims (OTCMKTS:SMSMY)

Sims Ltd. engages in the recycling of metal and electronics. It operates though the following segments: North America Metals (NAM), Australia,New Zealand Metals (ANZ), UK Metal (UK), Global Trading, Investment in SA Recycling (SAR), Sims Lifecycle Services (SLS), and Unallocated. The NAM segment comprises of subsidiaries and joint ventures in the U.S.

