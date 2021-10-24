Sirios Capital Management L P Sells 16,411 Shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

Sirios Capital Management L P reduced its holdings in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) by 66.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 16,411 shares during the period. Sirios Capital Management L P’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $1,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in AptarGroup by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,836,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $962,906,000 after buying an additional 153,925 shares during the period. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C increased its position in AptarGroup by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 3,296,026 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $464,212,000 after buying an additional 55,023 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in AptarGroup by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,307,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $325,036,000 after buying an additional 180,641 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in AptarGroup by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 898,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $126,764,000 after buying an additional 21,746 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in AptarGroup by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 893,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $125,782,000 after buying an additional 24,256 shares during the period. 87.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ATR shares. William Blair cut AptarGroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of AptarGroup in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut AptarGroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $146.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on AptarGroup from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.67.

Shares of NYSE:ATR opened at $127.77 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $127.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.19. AptarGroup, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.34 and a fifty-two week high of $158.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.06). AptarGroup had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 14.12%. The company had revenue of $811.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $777.27 million. Research analysts expect that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 27th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 26th. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.76%.

About AptarGroup

AptarGroup, Inc develops manufactures and sales of consumer product dispensing systems. It operates through the following business segments: Beauty & Home, Pharma and Food & Beverage. The Beauty & Home segment primarily sells pumps, aerosol valves and accessories to the personal care and household markets and pumps and decorative components to the fragrance/cosmetic market.

