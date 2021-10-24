Sirios Capital Management L P Sells 169,461 Shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

Sirios Capital Management L P trimmed its position in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) by 77.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,357 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 169,461 shares during the period. Sirios Capital Management L P’s holdings in Berry Global Group were worth $3,154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Berry Global Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in Berry Global Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Berry Global Group by 87.3% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 1,230.0% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 85.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. 96.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BERY stock opened at $66.91 on Friday. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.68 and a 12-month high of $70.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $63.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.07, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.33.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.03. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 31.45%. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. Berry Global Group’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 5.78 EPS for the current year.

BERY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Berry Global Group in a report on Wednesday. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “positive” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 price target on shares of Berry Global Group in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.27.

Berry Global Group, Inc engages in the provision of value added engineered materials, nonwoven specialty materials and consumer packaging with customized solutions. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging International, Consumer Packaging North America, Engineered Materials and Health, Hygiene & Specialties.

