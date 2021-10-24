Sirios Capital Management L P Sells 18,540 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Sirios Capital Management L P cut its position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 18.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,559 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,540 shares during the period. Constellation Brands comprises 1.6% of Sirios Capital Management L P’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Sirios Capital Management L P’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $18,608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 285.7% in the 2nd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 172.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. 70.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

STZ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HSBC upgraded Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $262.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Constellation Brands from $264.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Constellation Brands from $257.00 to $239.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $257.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $258.25.

Shares of STZ stock opened at $219.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $42.14 billion, a PE ratio of 34.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $214.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $225.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $160.63 and a 52-week high of $244.75.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 5th. The company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 14.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.76 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.33%.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.