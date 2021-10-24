Sirios Capital Management L P Sells 305,632 Shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

Sirios Capital Management L P reduced its position in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) by 49.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 314,312 shares of the company’s stock after selling 305,632 shares during the period. Sirios Capital Management L P owned 0.08% of Dropbox worth $9,527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DBX. Tarbox Family Office Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dropbox in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dropbox in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Dropbox by 286.8% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Dropbox by 572.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dropbox in the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Dropbox alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Dropbox from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dropbox from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Dropbox from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Dropbox from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dropbox currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.80.

DBX opened at $30.32 on Friday. Dropbox, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.66 and a 12-month high of $33.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.08 billion, a PE ratio of -72.19 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.22.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.25. Dropbox had a negative net margin of 8.73% and a positive return on equity of 108.39%. The company had revenue of $530.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $524.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Bart Volkmer sold 10,000 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.24, for a total transaction of $322,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Timothy Regan sold 899 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.14, for a total transaction of $27,994.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 72,253 shares of company stock valued at $2,234,548. Insiders own 30.81% of the company’s stock.

About Dropbox

Dropbox, Inc is a collaboration platform that’s transforming the way people and teams work together. It offers following products: Dropbox Basic, Plus, Professional and Business. The Dropbox Basic is the simple, powerful home for photos, videos, docs, and other files. Its users also get access to new product Dropbox Paper, a collaborative workspace that helps teams create and share early ideas, and work with any type of content, in one centralized place.

See Also: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DBX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX).

Receive News & Ratings for Dropbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dropbox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.