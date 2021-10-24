Sirios Capital Management L P Sells 68,574 Shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Sirios Capital Management L P trimmed its position in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 54.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 56,452 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,574 shares during the quarter. Sirios Capital Management L P’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $5,336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HAS. Cooke & Bieler LP bought a new stake in shares of Hasbro during the 2nd quarter worth $61,971,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 376.5% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 671,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,509,000 after acquiring an additional 530,891 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,772,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,504,000 after acquiring an additional 317,853 shares during the last quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 71.4% during the 1st quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 600,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,672,000 after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hasbro during the 1st quarter worth $22,992,000. 77.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Hasbro from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $101.45 target price on shares of Hasbro in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $101.45 target price (down previously from $120.00) on shares of Hasbro in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Hasbro from $116.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Hasbro from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.63.

In related news, COO Eric Nyman sold 11,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.08, for a total transaction of $1,144,414.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 31,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,114,289.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Brian Goldner sold 210,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.05, for a total transaction of $21,258,696.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 352,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,615,981.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

HAS stock opened at $89.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $95.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.01. Hasbro, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.69 and a 12-month high of $104.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.44, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Hasbro had a net margin of 7.06% and a return on equity of 24.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. Hasbro’s payout ratio is 72.73%.

Hasbro Profile

Hasbro, Inc engages in the provision of children and family leisure time products and services with a portfolio of brands and entertainment properties. The firm operates under the following brands: Littlest Pet Shop and Magic: The Gathering, Monopoly, My Little Pony, Nerf, Play-Doh and Transformers. It operates through the following segments: United States and Canada, International, and Entertainment, Licensing and Digital and eOne.

