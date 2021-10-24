Skye Global Management LP Acquires New Position in Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS)

Skye Global Management LP acquired a new stake in Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $873,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Doximity in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in Doximity in the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in Doximity in the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Doximity in the second quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Doximity in the second quarter worth $291,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.04% of the company’s stock.

Doximity stock opened at $64.75 on Friday. Doximity, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.17 and a 1-year high of $107.79. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.22.

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $72.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.41 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Doximity, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on DOCS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Doximity in a report on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Doximity from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Doximity from $52.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Doximity in a report on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Doximity from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.75.

In other news, insider Joseph B. Kleine sold 200,000 shares of Doximity stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.77, for a total value of $15,154,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Anna Bryson sold 23,359 shares of Doximity stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $1,751,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,643,525. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's cloud-based platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up-to-date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

