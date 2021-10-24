Skye Global Management LP Acquires New Position in Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS)

Skye Global Management LP acquired a new stake in Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $873,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Doximity in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in Doximity in the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in Doximity in the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Doximity in the second quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Doximity in the second quarter worth $291,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.04% of the company’s stock.
Doximity stock opened at $64.75 on Friday. Doximity, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.17 and a 1-year high of $107.79. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.22.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on DOCS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Doximity in a report on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Doximity from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Doximity from $52.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Doximity in a report on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Doximity from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.75.
In other news, insider Joseph B. Kleine sold 200,000 shares of Doximity stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.77, for a total value of $15,154,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Anna Bryson sold 23,359 shares of Doximity stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $1,751,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,643,525. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.
Doximity Profile
Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's cloud-based platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up-to-date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.
