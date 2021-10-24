Skye Global Management LP Boosts Stock Holdings in Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP)

Skye Global Management LP grew its position in shares of Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) by 198.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 95,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,200 shares during the quarter. Coupa Software comprises 0.4% of Skye Global Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Skye Global Management LP’s holdings in Coupa Software were worth $24,900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of COUP. Clarius Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,799 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Fernwood Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 6,015 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Coupa Software by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 238 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in Coupa Software by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,595 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,951,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, JustInvest LLC raised its stake in Coupa Software by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 1,104 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ COUP opened at $245.96 on Friday. Coupa Software Incorporated has a 12 month low of $203.51 and a 12 month high of $377.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.54 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $234.72 and a 200-day moving average of $240.66.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, September 6th. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.32. The business had revenue of $179.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.98 million. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 17.63% and a negative net margin of 48.86%. Coupa Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Coupa Software news, insider Mark Riggs sold 929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.97, for a total value of $208,997.13. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $387,398.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.52, for a total value of $10,376,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 170,783 shares of company stock valued at $40,091,050. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on COUP shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Coupa Software from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Coupa Software from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Coupa Software from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Coupa Software from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on Coupa Software from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $295.22.

Coupa Software, Inc engages in the provision of business spend management (BSM) solutions. Its products include invoice, expense, pay, spend analysis, strategic sourcing, contract management contingent workforce, and supplier management. The company was founded by Noah Eisner and Dave Stephens in 2006 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

